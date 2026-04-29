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‘Stranger Things’ gets surprise renewal by Netflix

Netflix series’ animated spin-off premiered earlier this month on the streaming service

‘Stranger Things’ gets surprise renewal by Netflix
‘Stranger Things’ gets surprise renewal by Netflix

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, the spinoff of Netflix series, Stranger Things, got a surprised renewal by the streaming giant.

Netflix officially renewed the animated spin-off following a successful debut earlier this month.

It landed at number 7 on the Top 10 chart with 2.8 million views.

The new season will be featuring another mystery and will reportedly take place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the main show.

In short, in the next season, Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max will all return, and explore a new "perilous threat" in 1985.

Moreover, its production is already underway. As per reports, the upcoming series’ animated spin-off of Netflix series is set to return this fall.

Developed by Eric Robles and Jennifer Muro, the show’s executive producers are the Duffer Brothers through Upside Down Pictures.

It’s worth mentioning here that the first season of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 was released on April 23, 2026, on Netflix.

The faces behind the notable characters are Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike Wheeler, Braxton Quinney as Dustin Henderson, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max Mayfield, Elisha Williams as Lucas Sinclair, Ben Plessala as Will Byers, Brett Gipson as Jim Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington.

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