Taylor Swift sends strong message to ‘haters’ as Travis Kelce wedding rumours explode

Taylor Swift has seemingly fired back at “haters” just as wedding rumors with NFL star Travis Kelce spiral out of control.
While conversing with the New York Times where she was named as one of “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” the Lover singer revealed that years of criticism, intense relationship scrutiny, and online “haters” have ultimately influenced some of her biggest hits.
“There are so many songs in my career that would not exist,” she explained, pointing directly to Blank Space.
Swift went on to share, “Like ‘Blank Space’ would not exist if I hadn’t had people being like, ‘Here’s a slideshow of all her boyfriends.’”
The Life Of A Showgirl songstress also disclosed how she emphasized transforming online negativity into creativity rather than reacting to it directly.
Swift stated “My favourite thing when I sit down with new artists or songwriters is I’m like, ‘Why are you reading your comments?’”
She shared, “Don’t like… God, don’t go to the Notes app and post it,” adding, “Like, write about it. Make art about this.”
Notably, Taylor Swift’s strong remarks for her haters came amid the fact that she and the NFL star are reportedly planning to marry on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York City.
The couple announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, with a joint Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".