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Jimmy Kimmel stays on air as ABC shrugs off backlash over Melania Trump 'widow' joke

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! anchor sparks buzz after he called Melania Trump 'expectant widow' after shocking White House incident

Jimmy Kimmel stays on air as ABC shrugs off backlash over Melania Trump widow joke
Jimmy Kimmel stays on air as ABC shrugs off backlash over Melania Trump 'widow' joke 

Jimmy Kimmel has continued his duties on ABC amid the Melania Trump controversy. 

The popular television host has reportedly remained on air despite his "expectant widow" joke at America's first lady.

On Wednesday, April 29, an insider recently told Page Six that the Network has dismissed Melania's request to "suspend" him after his explosive shade at Donald Trump and his wife. 

"It's back to taping per usual, they are moving on," the tipster confirmed the television host's presence on the Network.

ABC renews contract with Jimmy Kimmel:  

ABC, which renewed the contract with Kimmel last year, has not directly responded to Melania's remarks. 

Another reason the Network shrugged off the backlash is the contract, which they renewed with the anchor last year, after he unexpectedly pulled off air after he made fun of Charlie Kirk’s assassination attempt.

However, at the time, ABC was pressured to resume his duties after several celebrities ran a drive in support of Jimmy.

Why Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash? 

The drama initially emerged when the 58-year-old delivered a monologue on Thursday and quipped that Melania Trump is the "expectant widow" after the shocking shooting incident took place during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

As the joke garnered the politician's attention, Donald Trump and his wife blasted Jimmy over his insensitive joke and remarks on the incident. 

In her bombshell tweet, Melania also demanded the immediate resignation and urged ABC to fire him for publicly making fun of her family. 

Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence on Melania Trump's criticism: 

Despite the backlash, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the criticism and clarified it was an "obvious joke" about Donald and Melania's age gap.

George Clooney supports Jimmy Kimmel: 

The television host was backed by the renowned American actor, George Clooney, who showed support for him as he attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala alongside his wife, Amal Clooney. 

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