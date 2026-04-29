News
News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims

Justin Baldoni's lawyer claims Blake Lively is 'bad at business' in shocking admission ahead of trial

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers bad at business claims
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims

Blake Lively seemingly remains unbothered in her first social media post after Justin Baldoni's lawyer's new shocking remarks.

As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, April 28, The Age of Adaline actress' legal team had a pre-trial argument with her It Ends With Us director and costar's attorneys - whom she had accused of sexual harrasment in 2024.

In a court argument during a pre-tial discussion, Blake's lawyers had argued how Justin and his legal team has destroyed her public image, which largely affected her buisnesses and career.

In response, Justin's lawyer claimed that the Gossip Girl alum has a history of failed buisness due to her poor strategy and because people don't like her.

They also highlighted how Blake sparked backlash after mocking Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo controversy, for which she had to apologise later.

Just hours after this argument, Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds turned to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute for his friends Rob Mac.

Sharing a carousel of photos of him with Rob from a recent event, Ryan noted, "Nice to sit with @robmac and @theankler. Chatting about Wrexham AFC and how this incredible town shows what’s possible with a little belief… and centuries of Welsh grit. @wrexhamfx"

Shortly after, Blake reposted Ryan's Instagram post on her stories with a GIF caption, "such a babe".

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers bad at business claims

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal trial on sexual harrasment lawsuit is set to kick off on May 18, 2026. 

Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update
George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy
George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy
Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens

Popular News

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?
an hour ago
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
3 hours ago
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin

Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
3 hours ago