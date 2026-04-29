Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims

Blake Lively seemingly remains unbothered in her first social media post after Justin Baldoni's lawyer's new shocking remarks.
As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, April 28, The Age of Adaline actress' legal team had a pre-trial argument with her It Ends With Us director and costar's attorneys - whom she had accused of sexual harrasment in 2024.
In a court argument during a pre-tial discussion, Blake's lawyers had argued how Justin and his legal team has destroyed her public image, which largely affected her buisnesses and career.
In response, Justin's lawyer claimed that the Gossip Girl alum has a history of failed buisness due to her poor strategy and because people don't like her.
They also highlighted how Blake sparked backlash after mocking Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo controversy, for which she had to apologise later.
Just hours after this argument, Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds turned to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute for his friends Rob Mac.
Sharing a carousel of photos of him with Rob from a recent event, Ryan noted, "Nice to sit with @robmac and @theankler. Chatting about Wrexham AFC and how this incredible town shows what’s possible with a little belief… and centuries of Welsh grit. @wrexhamfx"
Shortly after, Blake reposted Ryan's Instagram post on her stories with a GIF caption, "such a babe".
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal trial on sexual harrasment lawsuit is set to kick off on May 18, 2026.