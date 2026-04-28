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Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker drops new teaser of her upcoming documentary film, 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' on Instagram

Katy Perry brings The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival 

Katy Perry has responded to her critics with an exciting announcement about her upcoming concert documentary film. 

On Tuesday, April 28th, the Roar hitmaker turned to her Instagram account to release the first look at her upcoming film.  

Perry also revealed the release date of her first documentary, titled The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris.

“They said I couldn’t. I did it. And I filmed it. For the fans. The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris premieres at @tribeca. June 8th. Single tickets available now: tribecafilm.com/films/katy-perry-the-lifetimes-tour-live-in-paris-2026,” the Last Friday Night crooner stated in her caption.

The teaser showcases high-energy performances, intimate behind-the-scenes moments, and highlights from the high-tech, video-game-themed tour, which she exclusively filmed at the Accor Arena.

Fans reaction on Katy Perry's upcoming documentary: 

As the new announcement gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new release.

One fan commented, "Took those sticks and stones showed them you could build a house."

"I’m just really hoping they got my good side!" another noted.

While a third gushed, "Finally, now we want international release at the cinemas." 

The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris will premiere on June 8th of this year.  

About Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour: 

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour commenced in 2025. 

The tour kicked off in Mexico City on April 23, 2025, marking her first major concert tour since 2018 in support of her seventh studio album, 143

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