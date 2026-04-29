Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift recently dropped a rare post after taking a bold legal step ahead of her wedding with fiancé, Travis Kelce.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, the 36-year-old songstress posted a picture of herself taken from interview with The New York Times.
In the caption, she wrote, “Talking about songwriting > Talking about anything else.”
In her post, Swift also thanked The New York Times Magazine and its reporter Joe Coscarelli, noting, “I had the (NY) Time of my life.”
Her rare post comes two days after the Fate of Ophelia singer took a legal action in order to protect her voice from AI misuse as she filed applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office for trademark.
According to Variety, Swift has lodged three trademark applications that include a photo of herself on the stage during the Eras Tour, and audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her last album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Furthermore, the Blank Space songstress’ two audios are sound trademarks that cover her saying the phrases “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and “Hey, it’s Taylor.”
On personal front, Taylor Swift is all set to marry Travis Kelce, a prominent American football tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, in July 2026, in New York City.