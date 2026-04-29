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Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?

Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ stars King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson

The release of Michael, a highly anticipated biopic based on late Michael Jackson, has garnered a global interest in the King of Pop’s financial legacy.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie that stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, made a history at box office with a record-breaking $217 million globally in its opening weekend.

Although the late pop star himself isn’t alive, but Michael directly increases his estate’s value through so many factors including the Jackson estate owning the profits from the film.

Moreover, the estate is also projected to earn over $50 million in profit from the biopic, based on conservative estimates, which could significantly exceed as they own a roughly 25 percent stake in the film's profits.

Furthermore, the estate has already received an estimated $10 million upfront.

At the time of his death, Michael Jackson was more than $500 million in debt.

But now, Jackson is the highest-earning deceased celebrity, with his estate generating over $3.5 billion since his 2009 death.

So, the earnings of the biopic has indeed impacted late legendary singer’s fortune.

Released on April 24, Michael has already become the sixth highest-grossing film of 2026.

The biographical movie follows the life of Michael Jackson’s involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to his Bad tour in the late 1980s.

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