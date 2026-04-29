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Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's date night comes after Jenner was sued by housekeeper over hostile work environment

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama

Timothée Chalamet was not alone during one of the most important games of the New York Knicks’ season, as he was joined by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The couple, as reported by PEOPLE, was spotted at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 28, to watch the fifth game of the series.

For their date night, the 28-year-old reality star wore studded white jeans and a white tank top under a black leather jacket.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenners date night comes after Jenner was sued by housekeeper over hostile work environment
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's date night comes after Jenner was sued by housekeeper over hostile work environment

The 30-year-old French American actor donned a grey shirt under a black leather jacket and a cap.

The couple was sitting alongside Ben Stiller, and former 30 Rock costars Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan.

Their date night comes a few days after Jenner was slapped with a lawsuit by her former housekeeper Angelica Vasquez over alleged hostile work environment.

As per the legal filings earlier this month, Vasquez, who was the beauty mogul's housekeeper for a week in 2024, accused the socialite's staffers of discrimination over religion and national origin.

In her lawsuit, the housekeeper is seeking damages for unpaid wages and emotional distress caused by constant bullying.

Kylie Jenner, who has been romantically involved with Timothée Chalamet since 2023, has not formally responded to the lawsuit until now.

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