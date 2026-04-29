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Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'

Ben Affleck celebrates big after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein's romance 'cooled off'

Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling ends
Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'

Ben Affleck has broken his silence amid reports that her rumored fling with Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein is now “over”.

The Accountant actor – who recently gifted his share of the couple's LA mansion to JLo attended the Bring Change to Mind event in San Fransico on Monday, April 27, with longtime pal, Matt Demon.

At the event, organised in honor of their Good Will Hunting costar, Robin Williams, received the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award in recognition of their impact and the power of storytelling.

While accepting the honor alongside Matt, Ben noted that it was "just our way of saying thank you to Robin, who is the person that made the most meaningful impact on our professional lives, bar none, and without whom so many of the dreams we had may not have come true, certainly not in the way that they did."

He continued, "And also, I think it’s not coincidental that it’s a movie about a young guy struggling with mental health and needing to find someone with whom he could talk and feel safe."

"I think it’s really appropriate; he would be, I think, enormously proud and happy that this context is how he’s being honored," added the Hypnotic actor.

This prestigious honor came after insiders revealed that the Ain't Your Mamma singer's whirlwind romance with Brett has come to an end.


"There’s no denying that J.Lo still thinks Brett’s a lovely guy - but it was never going to turn into anything serious for her" a source claimed.

They continued, "She saw him as a rebound. Brett’s very sweet on her, but he just doesn’t tick all her boxes. You have to feel sorry for him."

"Word on set was they were busted cosying up in her trailer on more than one occasion. It was exactly what J.Lo needed, and she still has a lot of affection for Brett - except it’s turned into a friendzone scenario," added the insider.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and parted ways in 2024.

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