Selena Gomez reportedly unfollows Benny Blanco as cheating rumours escalate 

Selena Gomez has reportedly unfollowed her husband, Benny Blanco, from all of her social media accounts.
On Wednesday, April 29, a bombshell media report claimed that the couple, who got married in September last year, are heading towards divorce as they have been out of the limelight for the past few months.
The two often appear in each other's Instagram profiles, but it has been reported that there have been some troubles in paradise since Selena shared a cryptic post on her X account.
A few weeks ago, the Calm Down hitmaker shared a post on her X account, in which she declared herself "single," sending the internet into a frenzy.
However, the post was deleted, but fans have speculated that the pair are heading towards a separation process after her alleged post claimed that Benny has cheated on her.
The post also mentioned that she has moved out of their house in Los Angeles and is currently living in her California apartment.
It is pertinent to note that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in California in September 2025, have not addressed these ongoing divorce speculations.