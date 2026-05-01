Dwayne Johnson stopped by police after attending Emily Blunt Walk of Fame event

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was briefly pulled over by police in Hollywood following a co-star’s Walk of Fame ceremony.
The Moana star attended Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, but TMZ reports the day ended with a traffic stop over tinted windows.
Johnson appeared calm and unbothered, seen speaking with the officer before stepping out of the car to cooperate.
Dressed in a white shirt and cream trousers, Johnson maintained a polished look despite the roadside encounter.
In the obtained images, he was seen exiting the car to speak with the officer ticketing him, apparently shaking his hand.
Johnson shares a long-standing on-screen partnership with Blunt, having starred together in Jungle Cruise (2021) and reuniting in 2025 for The Smashing Machine.
He spoke at the Walk of Fame ceremony, along with others including Meryl Streep and Matt Damon.
“Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” he said of Blunt at the ceremony.
“I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind,” he added in his speech honoring The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress.
“And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more,” he concluded.