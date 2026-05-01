Jaafar Jackson reveals 'truly special' truth about ‘Michael’ Grammys scene

Jaafar Jackson recently revealed an emotional truth about the Grammys scene shown in his starrer Michael, a biopic based on the life of his late uncle Michael Jackson.
While sharing one of his many favourite moments from the sets of the newly released biopic, the 29-year-old emerging actor took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, shared a picture of himself holding the “real” Grammy.
According to Jackson, being able to hold his late uncle’s actual Grammy for a scene was “truly special”.
In his caption, the actor wrote, “One of my many favorite moments on set.”
The son of Jermaine Jackson added, “Being able to hold his actual real Grammys while recreating this was truly special!”
Directed and written by Antoine Fuqua and John Logan respectively, the biographical film follows the life of late King of Pop, his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s.
Released on April 24, 2026, the Michael Jackson biopic grossed $278 million worldwide.
The movie has become the fifth highest-grossing film of 2026.
Made on a budget of $200 million, Michael has so far grossed over $217 million–$226 million worldwide in its opening weekend.