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Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'

King Charles and Queen Camilla's US state visit concludes on Friday, April 30

Prince Harry reacts to King Charles fondness for Donald Trump: really difficult
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles' fondness for Donald Trump: 'really difficult'

Prince Harry’s true feelings on King Charles’ display of friendship with Donald Trump during recently concluded US state visit have come to light.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle are believed to be fuming over Charles’ recent visit – which has come to an end without a reunion with his estranged son and daughter-in-law.

During his four-day visit, the US president called the British monarch “a friend of mine” and also candidly spoke about his mom’s crush on Charles.

Now, sources close to the cancer-stricken monarch’s son – who is based in Montecito, have lift the curtain on duke’s true reaction on his father’s display of friendship with Trump.

"Harry understands, albeit reluctantly, that it’s the King’s duty to maintain a relationship with anyone who holds office [as US President]and doing his best to stay pragmatic and anytime questions about why Charles is meeting with Trump come up, he’s quick to point out that it’s simply part of his father’s role,” noted the insider.

However, "he does admit that the whole situation has been keeping him up at night" added the source.

They went on to explain, “Fact is, Charles does seem to have quite a fondness for Trump, whether that’s something Harry wants to acknowledge or not.”

“Of course, it’s tough for Harry to sit on the sidelines while his dad breaks bread with someone who seems to want to have him and his wife thrown out of the country,” they added.

The tipster further claimed that, “the fact that he’s not getting the same level of attention from Charles that Trump is only makes it worse.”

“Harry is biting his tongue because he knows reacting will only stir up more trouble but it’s been very difficult, especially because Meghan does not want to give Charles a pass on this,” they added.

This update after King Charles' began his solo trip to Bermuda after concluding US state visit.


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