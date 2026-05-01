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Teyana Taylor angrily exits Billboard Women in Music Awards stage over major disruptions

The ‘One Battle After Another’ actress storms off stage over back-to-back disruptions at 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Teyana Taylor angrily exits Billboard Women in Music Awards stage over major disruptions
Teyana Taylor angrily exits Billboard Women in Music Awards stage over major disruptions

Teyana Taylor lost her cool after major issues at a star-studded event.

On Wednesday evening, April 29, the One Battle After Another actress made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

However, the glitzy awards gala did not go as per the 35-year-old singer and actress’s expectations as she angrily left the stage following two major disruptions.

According to Page Six, the awkward moment occurred when The Rip star went on stage to receive Visionary Award, following which she was supposed to deliver an acceptance speech.

But, to her surprise, the teleprompter failed to work due to a technical issue, prompting Taylor to ask, “Can I get the teleprompter?” before she began waiting in silence, with the whole moment turning awkward for her.

In an attempt to make the actress feel better, a member from the audience shouted, “We love you Teyana,” to which she sweetly replies, “I love you too, girl!”

Another from the crowd suggested the Oscar nominee “ad lib” her speech.

However, she instantly shut down the suggestion, saying, “Ad lib? My speech is cute. They’re gonna pull up this goddamn speech. Where’s my speech? Y’all know I be having good speeches this year. I wanna read my little speech. I’m not ad libbing.”

Moments later, the teleprompter finally displayed a message for the actress.

She read it aloud, “Oh, it says Teyana Taylor we have no script for you. Everyone exit stage right,” before storming off the stage.

Notably, this wasn’t the first time when a technical issue disrupted Teyana Taylor as she claimed that earlier in the evening the event “already messed up” her microphone during her performance.

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