Zayn Malik shares first disappointing update since hospitalisation from mystery health scare

Zayn Malik has made a heartbreaking announcement in his first official statement since hospitalisation amid mysterious illness.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, May 1, the former One Direction alum not only thanked his fans but also updated them on his recovery reassuring that he is "doing well."
"To my fans, Thank you so much for all the support and love you've shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health," he added.
The I don't Wanna Live Forever crooner continued, "I've felt it, and it's meant the world. I've been at home recovering and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."
Updating fans on his tour, Zayn revealed, "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour."
"I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z" he concluded.
Next in line was a poster of the updated schedule of the nine shows of the KONNAKOL Tour.
This annoucement came just a day after Zayn's close family member Sasha Malik broke her silence on the singer's recent health scare.
Resharing a post from a bouquet seller, Sasha thanked Zayn's fans and requested them all to donate for Palestine.
This announcement came from Zayn days after he shocked the internet sharing a photo from hospital bed with a big note.
This update also marks Zayn's first since The Sun's bombshell report on his heated physical altercation with Louis Tomlinson during the filming of their Netflix documentory back in October, 2025.
The docu-series has been reportedly axed by the streaming giant given the ongoing tensions between Zayn and Louis.