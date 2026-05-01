'The Devil Wears Prada 2’ hits cinemas: Here's 5 iconic fashion movies to watch now

From runway drama to personal reinvention, fashion movies offer a captivating mix of storytelling and style.
From iconic outfits to powerful characters, these films not only capture the essence of the industry, but also offer peeks into what things look like behind-the scenes.
With Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the horizon, now is the ideal time to revisit some of the standout movies that celebrate style and magic of the fashion industry and explore the thrilling personal journeys and difficult challenges.
From Confessions of a Shopaholic to Coco Before Chanel, here’s a list of five fashion movies to watch while you wait for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026.
Zoolander:
Zoolander, released on September 28, 2001, is an American comedy drama film that is a satire on the fashion world.
“At the end of his career, a clueless fashion model is brainwashed to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” read the movie’s plot on IMDb.
The cast includes Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich, Jerry Stiller, and Jon Voight.
Confessions of a Shopaholic:
Released on February 13, 2009, Confessions of a Shopaholic is an American romantic comedy film, which focuses on the life of a shopaholic journalist.
It shows the life of “A college grad lands a job as a financial journalist in New York City to support where she nurtures her shopping addiction and falls for a wealthy entrepreneur.”
The film stars Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Joan Cusack, John Goodman, John Lithgow, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Leslie Bibb.
Coco Before Chanel:
Coco Before Chanel is a French biographical drama film released on April 22, 2009, that offers peeks into the early life of French fashion designer Coco Chanel.
As per the storyline, the movie shows “The story of Coco Chanel's rise from obscure beginnings to the heights of the fashion world.”
It stars Audrey Tautou, Benoît Poelvoorde, Alessandro Nivola, Marie Gillain, and Emmanuelle Devos.
The Dressmaker:
Dropped on October 29, 2015, The Dressmaker is an Australian revenge comedy-drama movie that explores the themes of revenge and creativity in the fashion industry.
“A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong,” reads the storyline.
The Dressmaker’s ensemble cast includes Kate Winslet, Judy Davis, Liam Hemsworth, and Hugo Weaving.
House of Gucci:
House of Gucci, premiered on November 24, 2021, is an American biographical crime drama film that shows the lead stars’ romance to transform into a fight as they try to take control of the luxury Italian brand Gucci.
The movie’s plot states, “When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel their legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.”
House of Gucci features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino in main roles.