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Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt face new challenges amid relationship issues

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and Elsie Hewitt are said to be navigating challenges in their relationship

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt face new challenges amid relationship issues
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt face new challenges amid relationship issues

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are reportedly working through relationship issues, with their daughter remaining their top priority.

As per PEOPLE, a source told the Saturday Night Live star and Hewitt are said to be navigating challenges in their relationship.

“There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together,” the insider said.

They added, "They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process."

According to the source, the 32-year-old comedian and 30-year-old model say their daughter remains their main focus.

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt face new challenges amid relationship issues

Davidson and Hewitt were first linked in March 2025 and announced their pregnancy in July.

Their daughter, Scottie Rose, was born on Dec. 12, 2025, and named after Davidson’s late father, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Since Scottie was born, the couple have shared photos of her on social media, although they have refrained from showing her face.

On March 5, Hewitt celebrated Scottie turning 12 weeks old.

“my scottie girl is 12 weeks old today on the way to the hospital we wrote down our predictions for what time she'd be born.”

He added, “my guess was 3:05pm (my birthday, 03/05). after 23 hours of labor, that is the exact time she arrived. how crazy and cool is that.”

Hewitt wrote on Instagram, alongside a pair of photos of herself cradling her daughter.

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