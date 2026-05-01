Zendaya supports Tom Holland at padel match, shares sweet detail about their evenings

Zendaya supported Tom Holland at a padel match as he shared details of their relaxed evenings together.
The Euphoria star wore a plunging dress and a ring while supporting the Spiderman star at a panel match, as he revealed they unwind together by crocheting in the evenings.
Rumours of marriage also swirled after Zendaya was seen wearing a sparkling engagement ring alongside a gold band, though the couple neither has confirmed a wedding.
Supporting her “husband” from the sidelines, the Dune star served looks in a blue and white pleated chiffon dress with a plunging neckline.
On the other hand, Holland sported a white and green BERO padel merch t-shirt as he joined in on the on-court action.
At the BERO Padel Classic, Olympic diver Tom Daley skipped playing to crochet a Spider-Man-inspired BERO can holder.
'I've been crocheting Tom while you were playing,' Daley said, as Holland replied: 'No way you made that today?'
Daley replied, “Yeah, I was making it while you were playing padel, it's a Bero bag.”
Holland went on to reveal that he and Zendaya have been trying out a bit of crochet in their spare time at home.
He said, “So we have been crocheting at home. I absolutely love it. I just like... it finally turns my brain off if I've had a stressful day “
The Impossible star added, “I can't do anything else and do it like, I have to be like, lazy.”
Notably, this appearance came after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach first started the speculation as he insisted she and Holland had secretly married.