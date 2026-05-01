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Zendaya supports Tom Holland at padel match, shares sweet detail about their evenings

Zendaya showed support to Tom Holland at a padel match amid wedding rumours

Zendaya supports Tom Holland at padel match, shares sweet detail about their evenings
Zendaya supports Tom Holland at padel match, shares sweet detail about their evenings

Zendaya supported Tom Holland at a padel match as he shared details of their relaxed evenings together.

The Euphoria star wore a plunging dress and a ring while supporting the Spiderman star at a panel match, as he revealed they unwind together by crocheting in the evenings.

Rumours of marriage also swirled after Zendaya was seen wearing a sparkling engagement ring alongside a gold band, though the couple neither has confirmed a wedding.

Supporting her “husband” from the sidelines, the Dune star served looks in a blue and white pleated chiffon dress with a plunging neckline.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

On the other hand, Holland sported a white and green BERO padel merch t-shirt as he joined in on the on-court action.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

At the BERO Padel Classic, Olympic diver Tom Daley skipped playing to crochet a Spider-Man-inspired BERO can holder.

'I've been crocheting Tom while you were playing,' Daley said, as Holland replied: 'No way you made that today?'

Daley replied, “Yeah, I was making it while you were playing padel, it's a Bero bag.”

Holland went on to reveal that he and Zendaya have been trying out a bit of crochet in their spare time at home.

He said, “So we have been crocheting at home. I absolutely love it. I just like... it finally turns my brain off if I've had a stressful day “

The Impossible star added, “I can't do anything else and do it like, I have to be like, lazy.”

Notably, this appearance came after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach first started the speculation as he insisted she and Holland had secretly married. 

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