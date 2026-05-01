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Kylie Jenner slapped with another lawsuit after former maid’s allegations

Kylie Jenner has already been sued by former housekeeper over toxic work environment

Kylie Jenner slapped with another lawsuit after former maid’s allegations
Kylie Jenner slapped with another lawsuit after former maid’s allegations

Kylie Jenner has landed in another legal mess after a second housekeeper, who started working for the reality star in 2019, comes out with new allegations.

The beauty mogul, as per Los Angeles Times, has been sued by another former housekeeper named Juana Delgado Soto on Wednesday, April 29, over racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, and failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination.

The lawsuit against Jenner, also includes Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor for Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services.

According to the lawsuit, the housekeeper’s meal and rest of the breaks were withheld for the first few years of employment.

Working there got intensified when Sibrian became her direct supervisor, her complaint stated, adding that she later took an action in 2024, filing complaint against Sibrian for which he was temporarily removed, then reinstated.

After reinstatement, Soto faced many hardships as Sibrian allegedly cut her hourly wage, assigned her unreasonable workloads, and changed her schedule and later threatened termination if she didn’t stay late.

In April 2025, after management failed to act over the matter, Soto finally informed Jenner via a letter, detailing about harassment, and discrimination.

Shockingly, the next day, Soto was threatened with termination and told never to contact Jenner again.

Juana Delgado Soto is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages in her lawsuit filed against Kylie Jenner.

The new lawsuit comes days after she was hit with a lawsuit by her former housekeeper Angelica Vasquez, accusing her of discrimination over religion and national origin.

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