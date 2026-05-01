Taylor Frankie speaks out after judge blasts her & Dakota as ‘toxic’ in custody case

Taylor Frankie Paul has issued an explosive statement after a major ruling in her ongoing child custody battle with Dakota Mortensen.
During the latest hearing of the custody case of their two-year-old son Ever on Thursday, April 30, a Utah judge slammed the former partners for their “toxic” relationship as he announced a big decision.
“This has been a very toxic relationship. It’s beyond the pale in a lot of ways, the toxicity,” blasted commissioner Russell Minas.
Calling their dynamics a “dysfunction,” he added, “What I’ve seen from the evidence even post last hearing, there seems to be a continuing attraction that they have for each other. You guys have to figure out a lot here. You have to figure out how to function as coparents.”
For the custody, the judge issued a major ruling, granting Taylor and Dakota “mutual protective order” for three years.
With this arrangement, the child’s physical custody has been granted to Dakota Mortensen, while Taylor Frankie Paul is allowed supervised visitation.
The former flames were ordered to stay 100 feet from each other in the ruling as the judge noted the past physical violence between them.
After the hearing, Taylor’s lawyer Eric M. Swinyard issued an explosive statement on her behalf, stating that the decision is “a significant step forward” as the court is now "requiring that Taylor's ex-partner stay far away from her."
"Taylor was incredibly candid with the Court that she is not perfect and owned her faults, which is in direct contrast to how the other party presented their argument, despite evidence and input from law enforcement that showed otherwise," Swinyard said.
The attorney went on to add, "Taylor feels solidarity with the many survivors who have endured similar hardships behind closed doors and shared only part of their stories.”
Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul’s appearance in court marked their first public sighting together since their legal drama that began in March, when news emerged that the pair was facing multiple domestic violence investigations over alleged physical altercations.