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Kacey Musgraves celebrates new album after confirming Miranda Lambert beef

The 'Deeper Well' singer dropped seventh studio album, 'Middle of Nowhere' on Thursday

Kacey Musgraves celebrates new album after confirming Miranda Lambert beef
Kacey Musgraves celebrates new album after confirming Miranda Lambert beef 

Kacey Musgraves has returned to the music scene after releasing six underwhelming studio albums.

The Cardinal hitmaker officially debuted her seventh musical collection, Middle of Nowhere, on Thursday, April 30th, 2026.

"New album out now," Musgraves captioned her post as she celebrates her new studio album with a cover photo, featuring herself and a cow. 

Middle of Nowhere contains 13-tracks including, Middle of Nowhere, Dry Spell, Back on the Wagon, I Believe in Ghosts, Abilene, Coyote (feat. Gregory Alan Isakov), Loneliest Girl, Everybody Wants To Be a Cowboy (feat. Billy Strings), Horses and Divorces (feat. Miranda Lambert), Uncertain, Texas (feat. Willie Nelson), Rhinestoned, Mexico Honey, and Hell on Me

As the new studio album garnered fans’ attention, several rushed to the comments section to express excitement over the superhit new collection.

One fan commented, "OMG Its EVERYTHINGGGGGGGGGG."

"Kacey, this album hit me in a way I can’t even explain. It’s surreal. I cried, sang, danced, and felt so many emotions listening to Middle Of Nowhere," another gushed.

While a third said, "INSANE TRACK RUN QUEEN."

This celebration came shortly after Kacey Musgraves addressed the feud with Miranda Lambert, a beef that once was the country’s most talked-about rift.

Now, while promoting Middle of Nowhere, the singer jokingly revealed that she and Miranda had what she called a "grass-fed, grade A" beef over the years.

The tensions between the two emerged when Kacey co-wrote the song, Mama’s Broken Heart, which was then released by Hell on Heels singer without Kacey’s knowledge. 

However, the song became a major hit, but it also created distance between the two artists, who eventually lost touch and were not on friendly terms for years.    

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