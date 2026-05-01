‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Inside the designer lineup for dreamy sequel

Just like the original The Devil Wears Prada, that featured massive clothing worth $1 million from numerous high-end fashion houses, its dreamy sequel has also locked its official designer lineup.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is back, and so is the captivating fashion moment and its main cast mainly Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.
So, who has shaped Priestly’s fashion statement this time? Let’s find out about every designer dressing the cast of the upcoming highly anticipated sequel:
Miranda Priestly aka Meryl Streep
For Priestly, who was once the iconic editor-in-chief of Runway magazine and now director of the same magazine, her coats and trench coats were designed by Lanvin.
Her skirts and tailored pieces were made by Gabriela Hearst, jackets by Sasuphi, belts by Proenza Schouler: Belts.
Her shoes were of course from Gucci and sunglasses from Jimmy Choo: Sunglasses.
Her tops and accessories were by Ann Demeulemeester and Collina Strada respectively.
Anne Hathaway aka Andy Sachs
Hathaway, who is now the new Features Editor at Runway, has become quite unpredictable when it comes to fashion statement.
So, Andy's style has evolved from a casual wear to a proper "corporate bohème" look.
Her patchwork maxi dresses are designed by Gabriela Hearst, pinstriped vest by Jean Paul Gaultier: Vintage, her coats, bags, and sheer organza dresses are from Khaite.
Her Sachs character wears sculptural tops from Phoebe Philo in the movie and belts from Chanel.
Her skirts and bags are from Fendi and bags from Valentino.
The makers chose Ralph Lauren for Hathaway's character’s suede jackets.
Her tops were from Tom Ford and boots from Aquazzura.
Emily Blunt aka Emily Charlton
Blunt’s character, who was once Miranda's former first assistant, has now become a senior executive at Dior and so has her fashion taste been devolped, how? Let’s have a look:
Her adorable character Ms Charlton wore tutu dress and shirts from Dior.
Her pants were designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, skirts and acid neon tees were by Maison Margiela.
Her jackets are from Sacai, sunglasses from Balenciaga, and boots from Christian Louboutin.
Apart from the leading actress’ wardrobe and accessories featuring high end brands, there are other not to miss out brands and cameos made in the movie that you should definitely know:
The renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace has made a cameo appearance in the sequel.
Moreover, throughout the movie, vintage bags of Coach have been featured prominently.
The iconic trio of The Devil Wears Prada 2 will return to big screens on May 1, 2026.