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Selena Gomez announces special news with Benny Blanco after debunking split rumors

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez share heartfelt news with fans after putting an end to marital strain claims

Selena Gomez announces special news with Benny Blanco after debunking split rumors
Selena Gomez announces special news with Benny Blanco after debunking split rumors

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking a special step together.

The Only Murders in the Building actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, May 1, to share a big update with fans, announcing her and her husband’s heartfelt move.

In the Story, the American singer re-shared Blanco’s update that unveiled a special event scheduled on September 18 at Webster Hall.

“a conversation with benny blanco and selena gomez,” read the text on the image shared in the update.

It also stated, “F*CK FAILURE book release talk. an intimate conversation about their lives, careers, and the power of embracing to overcome life’s challenges.”

Sharing it on her social media handle, Gomez announced, “For every ticket sold, Benny and I will each donate $25 to the Rare Impact Fund, a fiscally sponsored project of Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

In his Instagram post, Benny Blanco encouraged fans to join his and Selena Gomez’s special event, writing, “guys let’s meet up !!! one of u will get to hang out w me before my show / take some pics / and get a signed book… oh yah I’ll pay for ur flights and hotel !!! every entry goes toward the i have a dream foundation. enter now on charitybuzz through the link in bio or at meetbennyblanco.com.”

The Rare Beauty founder and her record producer husband’s heartwarming update comes a day after Selena Gomez put an end to all the troubling speculation surrounding their marriage.

Gomez dismissed the split rumors by dropping a carousel of photos with Blanco, showing their loved-up moments, sweet bond, and a rare image from their wedding ceremony, featuring a big board from their wedding that read, “Benny and Selena Santa Barbara, CA.”

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