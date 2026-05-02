Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spark buzz after leaked ‘King’ photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have sparked buzz after leaked King photos captured them holding hands in Cape Town.
The leaked images appear to have been taken from a distance at an outdoor shoot in Cape Town, showing the Dunki star in a striped button-down shirt, dark trousers, sunglasses and a windswept hairstyle.
On the other hand, the Pathaan starlet is seen in a profile shot wearing a flowing golden gown with statement sleeves.
Her hair was styled in loose waves as she appeared mid-motion, possibly during a shoot or rehearsal, while one standout image shows Khan and Padukone holding hands surrounded by crew members.
The photos have gone viral just days after Deepika Padukone announced that she is expecting her second child.
Her set appearance has drawn attention online, with fans praising her for managing work while embracing a new personal phase.
King is among the most anticipated upcoming Hindi releases and features a strong ensemble cast.
Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.
The film is currently scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release and is expected to arrive in cinemas on December 24.