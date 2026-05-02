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Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing

Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos were spotted getting cozy at a celebrity cutting event amid breakup rumours

Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing

Bella Hadid and her ex Adan Banuelos have sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted on a cosy hangout at Taylor Sheridan’s ranch.

The supermodel, 29, and pro equestrian were spotted getting cozy at a celebrity cutting event held at Taylor Sheridan’s Texas ranch about two weeks ago, with images showing the pair sitting closely and chatting while both wore cowboy hats.

In an image obtained by TMZ, the duo appeared to be smiling and relaxed.

Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos spark reconciliation buzz after cozy Texas ranch outing

The sighting comes months after reports that the pair had split following an on-off relationship described as “tumultuous.”

Sources told Page Six at the time that they’d gone their separate ways after an on-off relationship, and that they’d had a “tumultuous” romance.

They are believed to have shared ownership of million-dollar horses, a factor that reportedly complicated the breakup.

An insider later divulged to thecoutlet that they’d parted ways over differing lifestyles.

“She’s the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid,” the source claimed, adding, “It’s such a different way of growing up.”

Baneoulos, on the other hand, allegedly prefers an unassuming lifestyle and is immersed in the rodeo world.

Amid their split, Adan Banuelos was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 31 and released the same day on a $386 bond.

Days later, a report said Bella Hadid was also pulled over in Weatherford outside Gator’s Cantina that same morning.

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