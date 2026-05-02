Hrithik Roshan narrates heartwarming poem for son Hridaan on his 18th birthday  

Hrithik Roshan has turned into a poet to celebrate son Hridaan’s 18th birthday.
Taking to his official Instagram account, the War 2 star paid a heartfelt tribute to his youngest son, who he believes is a "warrior."
"Happy 18th birthday, Hridaan. I'm no poet, but sharing one I wrote for you in 2021. because some things are worth repeating," the proud dad scribbled for his son.
In his self-first composition, the Dhoom 2 actor revealed how privileged he is for the vulnerability his little one showcased every time.
"I'm so proud of the vulnerability you wear so openly, but right behind it- there exists a second skin… resilient, unshaken," Hrithik noted.
He concluded his statement, "You are a yoddha of a different kind. Not loud, not restless - but steady, aware and deeply strong. A kind so rare it often has me bewildered."
"The world will test you. But I already know how you will meet it. Happy 18th, my son. I love you," the father of two signed off.
It is pertinent to note that Hrithik Roshan shares his two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan, with his former wife, Sussanne Khan.
He welcomed his eldest one in 2006 and the second in 2008. Later, he announced his separation from Sussanne in December 2013.