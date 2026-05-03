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Apple iOS 27 to include THESE high-end features: Report

Apple iOS 27 is likely to support iPhone 12 and the latest models, while the cutting-edge AI-powered features may need newer devices

Apple iOS 27 to include THESE high-end features:
Apple iOS 27 to include THESE high-end features:

Apple is likely to release iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 keynote on June 8, with several rumoured features and updates for iPhones.

Siri app and AI enhancements

iOS 27 is expected to release a dedicated Siri app with “Extensions,” enabling text and voice interaction, which is reminiscent of AI chatbots.

Siri may appear in the Dynamic Island and provide more personalized responses using data from apps such as Messages and Mail.

New satellite features

The significant update is likely to expand satellite capabilities, such as possible 5G satellite connectivity on certain models.

Apple iOS 27 to include THESE high-end features: Report

New satellite features are likely to include Apple Maps access, Messages support, third-party integration, and simplified connection without pointing the device skyward.

Performance upgrades

Several reports suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant is focused on bug fixes, stability, and performance upgrades.

Minor design updates include a system-wide transparency slider and subtle interface refinements.

Additional features

Additional features include an efficient keyboard with improved autocorrect, new Apple Intelligence features for enhanced photo editing, and Undo/Redo options for Home Screen customization.

Compatibility

Apple iOS 27 is likely to support iPhone 12 and the latest models, while the cutting-edge AI-powered features may need newer devices such as iPhone 15 Pro or later.

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