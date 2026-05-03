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Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’

The 'Accused' actress while reflecting 25 years in film industry made series of shocking confessions

Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’

Konkona Sen Sharma recently called out sexism in Bollywood, stating that big films still need male heroes.

The Metro… In Dino actress, while reflecting her 25 years in the entertainment industry shared whether it has changed as she told News18, “In some ways, I think, to a certain extent, perhaps in smaller-budget films or OTT films, to a certain extent, yes.”

She then added, “But if you follow the money (laughs), then you will see that larger films will inevitably have larger-than-life male heroes.”

According to the 46-year-old actress, this trend is not a recent development but something that has persisted over the years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sen heaped praises of streaming platforms and short films and credited them for opening up more substantial roles for female actors.

“To a certain extent, with streamers nowadays, there are some projects in which you will have female cops and things like that, or you will have women in negative or complex roles," said the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress, adding in the end, “But you will see mostly older women in such roles, by and large, except for some exceptions.”

On professional front, Konkona Sen Sharma is soon set to star in Welcome to Khoya Mahal, an upcoming series that also Jaydeep Sarkar, premiering on Amazon Prime Video sometime later in 2026.



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