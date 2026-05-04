Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’

Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to marriage rumours with Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, calling it misleading.
It all started with a meme page circulating a fake quote attributing to Ranaut and Gandhi.
The controversial false post quote that read, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon.”
The post quickly became viral as it gained attention, prompting a strong reaction from the actress.
In her response, the 39-year-old actress, who is set to be working on sequel of Tanu Weds Manu 3, slammed the post, calling it “pathetic fake news”.
The Queen star, while resharing the post on her Instagram story, strongly reacted to it as she wrote, "How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics."
"Shame on those who are spreading this fake news," she added.
Her clarification comes days after the rumours became viral on social media that something is fishy between the actress turned poliitician and Rahul Gandhi.
On professional front, Kangana Ranaut recently started shooting for Queen 2, directed by Vikas Bahl, with filming currently underway in South Mumbai.
Apart from that, her upcoming movie Bharat Bhagya Vidhata has already been completed, while she is also reportedly associated with a thriller titled Circle.