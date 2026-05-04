News
News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’

The actress set to be working on sequels, including ‘Queen 2’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’

Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to marriage rumours with Indian politician Rahul Gandhi, calling it misleading.

It all started with a meme page circulating a fake quote attributing to Ranaut and Gandhi.

The controversial false post quote that read, “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon.”

The post quickly became viral as it gained attention, prompting a strong reaction from the actress.

In her response, the 39-year-old actress, who is set to be working on sequel of Tanu Weds Manu 3, slammed the post, calling it “pathetic fake news”.

The Queen star, while resharing the post on her Instagram story, strongly reacted to it as she wrote, "How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics."

The actress set to be working on sequels, including ‘Queen 2’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’
The actress set to be working on sequels, including ‘Queen 2’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

"Shame on those who are spreading this fake news," she added.

Her clarification comes days after the rumours became viral on social media that something is fishy between the actress turned poliitician and Rahul Gandhi.

On professional front, Kangana Ranaut recently started shooting for Queen 2, directed by Vikas Bahl, with filming currently underway in South Mumbai.

Apart from that, her upcoming movie Bharat Bhagya Vidhata has already been completed, while she is also reportedly associated with a thriller titled Circle.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Tara Sutaria set for high-profile debut amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating buzz
Tara Sutaria set for high-profile debut amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating buzz
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
Diljit Dosanjh draws line between art and politics with shocking move at Canadian concert
Diljit Dosanjh draws line between art and politics with shocking move at Canadian concert
Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row
Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row
Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split
Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spark buzz after leaked ‘King’ photos
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone spark buzz after leaked ‘King’ photos
Hrithik Roshan narrates heartwarming poem for son Hridaan on his 18th birthday
Hrithik Roshan narrates heartwarming poem for son Hridaan on his 18th birthday

Popular News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
36 minutes ago
Scottie Scheffler hits $110M career earnings despite Cameron Young’s dominant Doral victory

Scottie Scheffler hits $110M career earnings despite Cameron Young’s dominant Doral victory

46 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence on third pregnancy in first Instagram post in months

Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence on third pregnancy in first Instagram post in months
59 minutes ago