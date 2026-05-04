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Britney Spears DUI case: Singer pleads guilty as court delivers verdict

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's spokesperson attended the first court hearing on Monday

Britney Spears DUI case: Singer pleads guilty as court delivers verdict
Britney Spears DUI case: Singer pleads guilty as court delivers verdict  

Britney Spears's DUI case has taken a shocking turn after the singer pleaded guilty. 

On Monday, May 4th, the Criminal singer's attorneys, Michael A. Goldstein, agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving under the influence at the Ventura County courthouse. 

In the latest proceedings conducted under the supervision of Ventura County Commissioner Matthew Nemerson, Spears, 44, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a day in jail.

People reported that the Toxic hitmaker also had to pay $571.00 to the police and was strictly ordered to visit a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a week.

The Commissioner ordered the police to verify Spears' vehicle to search for drugs and alcohol.

For those unaware, Britney Spears was arrested on March 4th by the California police for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs, after she was observed driving erratically at high speeds on a California highway.

Later, she was supported by her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to see a doctor after she made headlines due to a DUI arrest.

On April 30th, Britney Spears had been charged with a misdemeanour count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs in Ventura County, California.

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