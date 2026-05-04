Rihanna turns NYC into runway with stylish appearance hours before Met Gala 2026

Wherever Rihanna walks, the runway begins!
The Fenty Beauty founder turned New York City into her personal runway on Monday morning, May 4, with a striking appearance hours before attending the 2026 Met Gala.
In a two-slide post shared by Just Jared on Instagram, the Diamonds hitmaker can be seen exuding style in an oversized brown-grey toned coat dress with a large black fur collar, making the singer look dramatic and fashion-forward.
To accessorize, Rihanna wore a black baseball cap with a white NY logo that gave her a sporty look, while her bright red lips added a fiery touch to the appearance.
She also wore statement jewelry and dramatic heels, elevating the look to a whole new level.
“Rihanna was spotted in New York City on Monday morning ahead of the Met Gala,” captioned the outlet.
The Unapologetic singer’s striking appearance sent fans swooning, as one of them commented, “Her runway is anywhere.”
“Woooooowowowowowowo,” another wrote.
A third added, “she looks stunning, looking forward to her met gala look.”
Met Gala 2026 date and venue:
The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place tonight, Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City.
Met Gala 2026 theme:
This year’s event celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Costume Art,” and the official red-carpet dress code is “Fashion is Art.”