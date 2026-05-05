Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut

Jaafar Jackson continues to show his love for Michael Jackson with his new move.
The 29-year-old American actor and singer – who is currently receiving massive love and praise for portraying his late uncle Michael Jackson in the 2026 biopic, titled Michael – once again expressed his admiration for the King of Pop by channeling him at Met Gala.
Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, May 4, the 2026 Met Gala marked Jaafar’s first-ever appearance at the star-studded fashion gala.
For his debut, the Got Me Singing crooner channeled Michael Jackson in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit lined with gold detailing, which he paired with a black bowtie, red socks, and black ballet-style shoes.
During Vogue’s red carpet livestream, the singer told Ashley Graham and Cara Delevinge that the look was still “in the world” of his legendary pop icon uncle.
"It has a timeless feel, and it just felt right when I had it on," he said, adding, "It was a bit last-minute for me, given everything going on with Michael, so I wasn't able to start from scratch. But I wanted to approach it in a way that felt not just visually striking, but intentional.”
Jaafar Jackson’s striking look grabbed fans’ attention on Instagram, who praise his appearance in the comments.
“Loveeee this look,” hailed one, while another praised, “You rock it.”
A third commented, “Nice. Well done. You are so good at what you do.”
Michael starring Jaafar Jackson was released on April 24, 2026, and made history as the biggest opening for a biopic on weekend.