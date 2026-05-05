News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut

The ‘Michael’ star Jaafar Jackson echoes his iconic late uncle’s style at the star-studded Met Gala 2026

Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut
Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut

Jaafar Jackson continues to show his love for Michael Jackson with his new move.

The 29-year-old American actor and singer – who is currently receiving massive love and praise for portraying his late uncle Michael Jackson in the 2026 biopic, titled Michael – once again expressed his admiration for the King of Pop by channeling him at Met Gala.

Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, May 4, the 2026 Met Gala marked Jaafar’s first-ever appearance at the star-studded fashion gala.

For his debut, the Got Me Singing crooner channeled Michael Jackson in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit lined with gold detailing, which he paired with a black bowtie, red socks, and black ballet-style shoes.

During Vogue’s red carpet livestream, the singer told Ashley Graham and Cara Delevinge that the look was still “in the world” of his legendary pop icon uncle.

Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut
Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut

"It has a timeless feel, and it just felt right when I had it on," he said, adding, "It was a bit last-minute for me, given everything going on with Michael, so I wasn't able to start from scratch. But I wanted to approach it in a way that felt not just visually striking, but intentional.”

Jaafar Jackson’s striking look grabbed fans’ attention on Instagram, who praise his appearance in the comments.

“Loveeee this look,” hailed one, while another praised, “You rock it.”

A third commented, “Nice. Well done. You are so good at what you do.”

Michael starring Jaafar Jackson was released on April 24, 2026, and made history as the biggest opening for a biopic on weekend.

Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026
Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Cardi B stun with bizarre looks at Met Gala 2026
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni shockingly settle 'It Ends with Us' legal war
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni shockingly settle 'It Ends with Us' legal war
Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event
Met Gala 2026: A-list couples set to turn heads at the star-studded event
5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets
5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets
Met Gala 2026: Theme, date, and everything to know about star-studded fashion night
Met Gala 2026: Theme, date, and everything to know about star-studded fashion night
Rihanna turns NYC into runway with stylish appearance hours before Met Gala 2026
Rihanna turns NYC into runway with stylish appearance hours before Met Gala 2026
Britney Spears DUI case: Singer pleads guilty as court delivers verdict
Britney Spears DUI case: Singer pleads guilty as court delivers verdict
Channing Tatum shares emotional video after Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles engagement
Channing Tatum shares emotional video after Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles engagement
Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case
Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case
Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'
Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans obsessed with breathtaking pre-Met Gala look
Isa Briones confronts chaos as hooting interrupts Broadway performance
Isa Briones confronts chaos as hooting interrupts Broadway performance

Popular News

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar
4 minutes ago
5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets

5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets
9 hours ago
Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism

Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism

10 hours ago