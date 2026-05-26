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Charles Spencer, wife Cat Jarman welcome special new family member

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman tied the knot on 15 May

Charles Spencer, wife Cat Jarman welcome special new family member
Charles Spencer, wife Cat Jarman welcome special new family member

Charles Spencer has welcomed an exciting new addition to his life shortly after reportedly tying the knot for a fourth time, sparking fresh interest in the Spencer family patriarch.

The Earl, 61, and his archaeologist wife, 43, celebrated the arrival of a cria at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.

Charles took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the new arrival, showing the fluffy new arrival sweetly hobbling around after her mother.

The newborn was lovingly named “Sedona” after the place where the couple tied the knot in Arizona.

"Welcome to the world, Sedona!" Princess Diana's younger brother wrote on Instagram.

He added, "This beautiful alpaca cria (baby) was born this morning, and has been happily up and about for most of the day, settling into life here under her mother Tyra’s watchful eye. A lot of gentle humming between mother and daughter."

Charles noted. "Sedona is named after the spot in America where @catjarman and I were married last week."


His newly wed wife, Cat Jarman took the comment section,to express her love, "What a wedding present to come back to! The first of our little crias was born this morning. Meet Tyra’s baby Sedona. She’s impossibly tiny but doing really well."

To note, Charles and Cat tied the knot on 15 May, posing for stunning wedding photographs in front of the famous Cathedral Rock in Sedona. 

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