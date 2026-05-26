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King Charles bold move to redesign future cities sparks global attention

The British Monarch is expanding his vision for sustainable communities

King Charles bold move to redesign future cities sparks global attention
King Charles bold move to redesign future cities sparks global attention

King Charles III is reportedly set to expand his model towns initiative internationally, with two countries selected for the ambitious new project.

The British Monarch is expanding his vision for sustainable communities overseas through his charity, building on the model town concept he pioneered with Poundbury in Dorset.

With the support of King’s Foundation, King Charles is launching the Harmonious Urban Growth project, using quantum computing to support sustainable infrastructure planning in Commonwealth nations.

Belize and Zambia have been chosen as the first countries for the project, with the King’s Foundation partnering with FormationQ and Space Syntax over the next three years to support urban planning across six Commonwealth cities.

King Charles bold move to redesign future cities sparks global attention

The project aims to tackle rapid urban growth, with around 1.3 billion people currently living in unplanned settlements — a number expected to rise by another billion over the next 30 years.

The technology helps planners better manage resources like water, electricity and transport infrastructure, with the Foundation already testing its approach in Bo, Sierra Leone by identifying flood-prone areas for protection.

It further highlighted walkable districts and established planned corridors for roads and utilities to support expansion.

To note, the King's Foundation, established in 1990, has spent 35 years developing plans for hundreds of thousands of homes in walkable communities whilst restoring historic properties such as Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

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