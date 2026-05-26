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Palace celebrates major royal milestone amid Queen Margrethe's health scare

Palace shares joyful update a few hours after Queen Margrethe II returns to hospital

Palace celebrates major royal milestone amid Queen Margrethes health scare
Palace celebrates major royal milestone amid Queen Margrethe's health scare  

Danish Royal Family has kept this year's celebrations low-key as former Queen Margrethe II was returned to the hospital.

Denmark's monarch, King Frederik, turned 58 on Tuesday, May 26, but this year's celebrations will see one key member missing from the palace when His Majesty gathers the entire royal family for the traditional balcony appearance.

Taking to the Instagram account, the monarch's office released fresh portraits honouring the leader on a special occasion.

"His Majesty the King’s birthday. Today His Majesty turns 58 years old, and the day is marked from the morning with new pictures that were taken in the Throne Hall at Christiansborg Castle shortly before his birthday," the palace stated in the caption.

The statement continued, "It will be possible to join in celebrating the King at 12:00, when His Majesty and members of the Royal Family appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace in Amalienborg. In addition, it will be possible to send digital congratulations through the Kongehuset website and social media throughout the day."

This update came a few hours after Amalienborg Palace disclosed that the former monarch and King Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe II, had returned to the hospital after suffering a severe heart attack.

Two weeks ago, the 86-year-old Danish royal member was admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack and this time she has rushed to the emergency at National Hospital (Rigshospitalet) in Copenhagen due to a blood clot found in the hip region. 

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