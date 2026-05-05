Joe Alwyn back at Met Gala 10 years after meeting Taylor Swift as she skips it for decade

Joe Alwyn has returned to Met Gala, but this time, in Taylor Swift’s absence.
The 35-year-old English actor surprised fans on Monday, May 4, with his unexpected appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Alwyn’s appearance marked his first in 10 years, as he previously attended the star-studded fashion event back in 2016, where he met Taylor Swift for the first time.
For the special event, the Hamnet star wore a taupe pleated tunic and black trousers, but it was his gold cummerbund that stole the spotlight.
Meanwhile, his high-profile ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift skipped this year’s Met Gala as well, as she also previously marked her attendance at the glitzy event a decade ago in 2016.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn:
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift began dating in late 2016, months after meeting for the first time at Met Gala in May of that year.
The former lovebirds went public with their relationship in May 2017.
More than six years of being in a romantic relationship, the Lover hitmaker and The Brutalist star shocked fans in April 2023 when news of their split made headlines.
“As everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” Joe Alwyn told The Sunday Times in 2024.
He emphasized, “There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”
Just months after her high-profile breakup, Taylor Swift started dating NFL star Travis Kelce in the summer of 2023.
The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in July 2026.