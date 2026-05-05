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Rebel Wilson ‘proudly’ welcomes 2nd baby with wife Ramona, reveals name

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress celebrates birth of her second child amid ongoing defamation lawsuit with ‘The Deb’ stars

Rebel Wilson ‘proudly’ welcomes 2nd baby with wife Ramona, reveals name
Rebel Wilson ‘proudly’ welcomes 2nd baby with wife Ramona, reveals name

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have grown to a family of four.

The Pitch Perfect actress warmed hearts on Monday, May 4, by sharing a joyful news with fans, announcing that she has welcomed her second baby with her wife.

Taking to Instagram, The Deb director dropped a heart-melting photo of her newborn baby girl and revealed her name, Rose Estelle.

The snap showed the adorable baby Rose sleeping in a crib, wrapped in a white clothing with a cute huge blue striped bow on her head.

“Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle!” shared Wilson.

She added, “What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl! Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes.”

The delightful news received heartwarming reactions and comments fans, who flooded the post with lovely statements.

“Such a beautiful blessing — wishing you endless cuddles and happiness. Sooooo happy for you,” wrote a first.

Another stated, “Welcome to the family Rose. Biggest congrats Reb, Ramona and big sister Roycie.”

“Congratulations little rose is such a sweetie,” a third added.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma:

Rebel Wilson publicly came out as being in a same-sex relationship in June 2022, sharing that she is romantically involved with Ramona Agruma.

Later that year, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Royce Lilian, via surrogacy.

On September 28, 2024, Wilson and Agruma got married in Italy, and have now announced the birth of their second child, daughter Rose Estelle, in May 2026.

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