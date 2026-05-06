Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’

New mommy Sonam Kapoor recently opened up on the motherhood struggles in a bonding bombshell.
The 40-year-old actress, who recently gave birth to her second baby boy, took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 6, and shared two posts related to breastfeeding and motherhood.
The post stated, "We have it completely backwards. Babies weren't designed to soothe on silicone. They were designed to soothe on YOU."
Kapoor’s shared post went on to add, "We've built a culture that separates mothers and babies and then blames the baby for needing the mother."
“If this triggers you, ask yourself why a baby needing their mother is a problem for you."
It’s worth mentioning here that Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018, welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022.
The couple welcomed another baby boy on March 29, 2026.
She announced on her Instagram post, writing, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”
The actress added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”
Kapoor ended, “We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”