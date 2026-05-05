Tom Cruise breaks silence as 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel returns to production 

Tom Cruise is back in the movie scene as Hollywood’s superstar has shared an exciting update on his classic action-cult movies.
The Digger actor took to his Instagram account after skipping the 2026 Met Gala co-chaired by his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, to officially announce the release date of his superhit films, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.
Fans reaction on Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick re-release:
Notably, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, which were originally released in May 1986 and 2022, are returning to theatres once again at fans’ popular demand.
"Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick. May 13th. One week only," the one-time Oscar-winning actor captioned the post.
As the new update garnered traction, several fans expressed excitement over the film’s release, with one commenting, "Lovely Mr Tom always takes care and stays well. Sending hugs and kisses."
"The movies of my life. I still feel the need," another noted.
While a third said, "These two films have done so much in people’s lives."
The 63-year-old American actor and film producer also shared the trailer alongside a video clip, featuring himself and Gwen Powell.
This update came a few moments after a bombshell report exclusively revealed that Tom Cruise will make a striking return in the long-awaited sequel to his movie, Edge of Tomorrow, after 12 years.
Multiple media reports claimed that the highly anticipated cult-classic action science-fiction Edge of Tomorrow 2 is back in development at Warner Bros. Pictures.