Ted Turner dies at 87: CNN founder's cause of death revealed  

CNN's founder, Ted Turner, has tragically passed away. He was 87.
On Wednesday, May 6th, the bullish founder of CNN and the Turner Broadcasting System died after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative disease that causes dementia and muscle failure.
Turner Enterprises announced the media mogul's death in a heartfelt statement that read, "Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement."
CNN CEO Mark Thompson further lamented, "He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognise him and his impact on our lives and the world."
Ted Turner, born in Ohio on November 19th, 1938 and also labelled "The Mouth of the South" for his outspoken nature, founded CNN in 1980, and the network went live on June 1st, 1980, as the first 24-hour cable news channel.
He also purchased the Atlanta Braves for broadcasting the Major League Baseball team's games on his station.
Ted Turner has survived with his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.