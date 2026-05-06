News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ted Turner dies at 87: CNN founder's cause of death revealed

CNN founder and media pioneer, Ted Turner, breathes his last at age of 87

Ted Turner dies at 87: CNN founders cause of death revealed
Ted Turner dies at 87: CNN founder's cause of death revealed  

CNN's founder, Ted Turner, has tragically passed away. He was 87.

On Wednesday, May 6th, the bullish founder of CNN and the Turner Broadcasting System died after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative disease that causes dementia and muscle failure.

Turner Enterprises announced the media mogul's death in a heartfelt statement that read, "Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement."

CNN CEO Mark Thompson further lamented, "He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognise him and his impact on our lives and the world."

Ted Turner, born in Ohio on November 19th, 1938 and also labelled "The Mouth of the South" for his outspoken nature, founded CNN in 1980, and the network went live on June 1st, 1980, as the first 24-hour cable news channel.

He also purchased the Atlanta Braves for broadcasting the Major League Baseball team's games on his station.

Ted Turner has survived with his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. 

Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit
Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit
'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' lineup confirmed after major shake-up
'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' lineup confirmed after major shake-up
Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter
Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘tense moment’ after Met Gala 2026 appearance sparks outrage
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘tense moment’ after Met Gala 2026 appearance sparks outrage
Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album 'Foreign Tongues'
Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album 'Foreign Tongues'
Kim Kardashian takes new direction in law career after exam disappointments
Kim Kardashian takes new direction in law career after exam disappointments
Katy Perry makes big announcement after futuristic Met Gala 2026 look
Katy Perry makes big announcement after futuristic Met Gala 2026 look
Jesse Williams sparks marriage rumours with Alejandra Onieva
Jesse Williams sparks marriage rumours with Alejandra Onieva
Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement
Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement
Victoria Beckham shares emotional clarification amid ongoing Beckham family feud
Victoria Beckham shares emotional clarification amid ongoing Beckham family feud
Brad Pitt hit with major blow as Angelina Jolie secures upper hand in French winery lawsuit
Brad Pitt hit with major blow as Angelina Jolie secures upper hand in French winery lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala
Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala

Popular News

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit

Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit
2 hours ago
Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

4 hours ago