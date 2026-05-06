Ted Turner net worth, death, wife and career: Everything to know

Ted Turner, CNN founder and media pioneer, has breathed his last at the age of 87, leaving behind a great legacy that revolutionised journalism worldwide.
On Wednesday, May 6th, the bullish founder of CNN, passed away after battling for his life from Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative disease that causes dementia and muscle failure.
Ted Turner's death has shocked everyone, prompting widespread searches such as did Ted Turner die?, how did Ted Turner die, and who is Ted Turner.
Ted Turner net worth
At the time of his death, Ted Turner’s net worth was estimated at $2.2 billion.
Ted’s fortune was mainly driven by CNN, following its launch in 1980 and expanding Turner Broadcasting into a major media empire, including TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network.
Ted Turner wife and children
Turner was married to Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda in 1991, but the couple parted their ways in 2001.
Several reports suggested that Turner paid Fonda over $100 million in cash and stock as part of the divorce settlement, along with some other valuable assets.
Before marrying Fonda, Turner married twice and had five children.
Ted Turner's career and legacy
As mentioned earlier, Ted Turner transformed the entire media industry with the launch of CNN and also owned the Atlanta Braves and launched major entertainment networks.
Moreover, he was associated with wrestling through WCW (Ted Turner WCW).
Ted Turner’s legacy spans media, sports and philanthropy, cementing his status as a visionary.