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'Landman' season 3 release gets ‘soon’ update: Details inside

Landman season 3 core cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph—is expected to return

Landman season 3 release gets ‘soon’ update: Details inside
'Landman' season 3 release gets ‘soon’ update: Details inside

Landman season 3’s director Stephen has sparked a frenzy among all fans with a major update.

Director Stephen Kay revealed at The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors in Focus event that new episodes could expectedly launch “soon,” mentioning that editing is occurring alongside filming.

This fast-paced production style is typical of Taylor Sheridan projects, helping explain the show’s quick turnaround. While no official release date has been confirmed, the update strengthens expectations that season 3 could premiere in November 2026, consistent with previous seasons.

This fast-paced production style is typical of Taylor Sheridan projects, helping explain the show’s quick turnaround.

Landman season 3 release date

Landman season 3 release date has yet to be officially announced.

Landman season 3 cast

Landman season 3 core cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph—is expected to return, though further details regarding the plot and new additions remain undisclosed.

If the current production pace continues, the show may premier the intial episodes while later ones are still being completed, further shortening the wait for fans.

With Sheridan popular for some famous hits, all signs point to another timely return for Landman, likely keeping its established late-year release window on Paramount+.

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