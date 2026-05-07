Justin Baldoni makes first public appearance after Blake Lively legal settlement

Justin Baldoni recently made his first public appearance after settling his prolong legal battle with his It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively.
As reported by Page Six, the 42-year-old actor was spotted along with his wife Emily Baldoni at a local eatery, Little Rad Market in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, May 6.
Donning a tan shade cardigan over a white tank-top, Baldoni seemed in great spirits as he flashed a smile, while holding hands of his wife, who was seen wearing a black top and light-wash jeans.
This marks the Jane the Virgin alum's first public appearance since he and Lively settled their case outside the court, two weeks before it was set to go to trial.
Announcing their settlement in a joint statement, both stated, "The end product — the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life."
The statement added, "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind."
Lively and Baldoni concluded saying that it is their "sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online".
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal fight began back in December 2024 with the actress accusing her It Ends with Us costar of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her.
Then in January 2025, Baldoni in his counter-lawsuit, alleged that Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds tried to hijack his directional movie.
Last year, the judge handling the case first dismissed Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit in June 2025. Then earlier in April 2026, Lively’s 10 out of 13 claims from her lawsuit were also tossed.
Their now cancelled trial was scheduled for May 18, 2026.