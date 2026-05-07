Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton step out hand in hand in New York City

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked buzz after being spotted holding hands during a rare public outing on Broadway.
The Skims cofounder and Formula 1 star were seen walking hand in hand after watching The Fear of 13 on Broadway in New York City.
For their outing, Hamilton sported a monochromatic beige jacket and pants for the outing, as well as dark brown lace-up shoes.
On the other hand, Kardashian opted for a blue look, including a long-sleeved corset bodysuit with cutout details on the sleeves and light-wash jeans.
She finished off the ensemble with silver heels.
The outing held special meaning for Kardashian, who produces The Fear of 13 — a drama about wrongful conviction and death row, themes closely tied to her criminal justice advocacy.
As per US Weekly, it is confirmed that Kardashian and Hamilton’s romance in February, with a source sharing that they had been “on a few dates” and were keeping things “casual.”
“She has felt ready to put herself back out there recently,” the insider exclusively said about Kardashian, who divorced Kanye West in 2022.
The pair, who were friends for years before sparking romance rumours, were later seen together at Super Bowl LX and on trips to the U.K., Tokyo and Malibu.