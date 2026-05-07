Sacha Baron Cohen set to shine on screen again after divorce from Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen is all set to shine on screen once again after his heartbreaking divorce from Isla Fisher.
The 54-year-old English actor, according to Art Threat, will soon star in an upcoming Netflix movie.
Titled as Ladies First, the upcoming gender-swap satire also stars Rosamund Pike in the leading role.
Directed by Thea Sharrock, the 91-minute R-rated movie is based on the French movie titled Je ne suis pas un homme facile aka I Am Not an Easy Man.
It follows story of a power-hungry advertising executive Damien Sachs, played by Cohen, who has money and influence, but zero respect for the women around him.
At the moment he’s about to become CEO, he wakes up in a parallel dimension ruled by women.
Cohen’s upcoming comedy movie will mark his first project since his divorce from Fisher, with whom he was married for 14 years.
The ex-couple finalised their divorce in June 2025, over a year after announcing their separation in April 2024.
They have three children together; 19-year-old daughters Olive and 16-year-old Elula, and 11-year-old son Montgomery.
It’s worth mentioning here that Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Ladies First has been scheduled to release on Netflix on May 22, 2026.