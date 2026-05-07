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Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026

The French-American actor skipped Met Gala 2026 to watch Knicks playoff game

Timothée Chalamet washes off bad boyfriend label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026
Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026

Timothée Chalamet has finally washed off his "bad boyfriend" label for leaving Kylie Jenner alone at the 2026 Met Gala.

The French-American actor went on a date night with his 28-year-old girlfriend in New York, as reported by Page Six.

On Tuesday, May 6, the couple, who was joined by four friends, was spotted having dinner at Sushi by Bou in Chelsea.

At the restaurant, they were “getting sake bottles and having a great time.”

Timothée Chalamet washes off bad boyfriend label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026

Before their date night in NYC, Chalamet and Jenner even skipped the Met Gala 2026 pre-parties, went to watch the latter’s sister Kim Kardashian’s co-produced Broadway play, "The Fear of 13", starring Adrian Brody and Tessa Thompson.

The outing came after Chalamet was branded as a bad boyfriend for failing to support his beauty mogul girlfriend at the Met Gala that took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The Marty Supreme actor, instead of joining the glamourous annual event, watched the Knicks in the Knicks playoff game, where the Knicks trounced the Philadelphia 76ers 137 -98.

On professional front, Timothée Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, the threequel set to be released on December 18, 2026. 

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