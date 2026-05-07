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Nora Fatehi told to leave India after issuing apology over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row

Nora Fatehi faces heat despite formally apologizing over the ‘Sarke Chunar’ song controversy

Nora Fatehi told to leave India after issuing apology over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row
Nora Fatehi told to leave India after issuing apology over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row

Nora Fatehi has been told to leave Indian amid the Sarke Chunar row.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer and dancer, who is well-known in Bollywood for her outstanding dance skills, appeared before the National Commission for Women for the recent controversy surrounding the Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar, which had ignited massive fury online over its explicit lyrics.

While speaking to reporters after hearing in Delhi, the Housefull 5 star issued an apology, stating that she had no intention to offend anybody.

"I did (appear before the Commission) and I apologised. It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing,” she said.

Fatehi also announced she would sponsor the education of orphaned girls following the controversy.

“They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education,” she added.

Fans’ reactions:

However, despite the actress’s apology, social media users still called her out and expressed their fury via comments on Instagram, telling her to leave India.

“Sister u already had spreaded so much vulgarity, so better go to ur country. Go Nora Go,” wrote one.

Another furiously penned, “@norafatehi GET OUT FROM MY COUNTRY NOW.”

“Send her back to her country,” a third demanded.

“Oh common stop this fake reaction to cover your fault,” a fourth reacted.

Nora Fatehi Sarke Chunar controversy:

The entire fiasco began when Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar (Hindi version) from the movie KD: The Devil sparked outraged for “vulgar” and “explicit” portrayal of women.

Last month, Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, who stars alongside Fatehi, also appeared before the Commission and apologized over the song, pledging support for the education of 50 tribal girls.

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