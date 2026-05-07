News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Blake Lively makes final legal move against Justin Baldoni as she claims huge ‘victory’

Blake Lively releases explosive statement as she declares ‘resounding victory’ in Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively makes final legal move against Justin Baldoni as she claims huge ‘victory’
Blake Lively makes final legal move against Justin Baldoni as she claims huge ‘victory’

Blake Lively has declared a “resounding victory” after reaching settlement in Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

On Thursday, May 7, the Gossip Girl star’s legal team released a bombshell statement as she made her final move in the high-profile lawsuit with her It Ends with Us costar and director.

“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively,” said the American actress’s attorneys as they filed a Notice of Settlement and Stipulation at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

They continued, “By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively.”

“And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns “deserved to be heard,” the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively “fabricated” claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. From day one Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues,” the legal team added.

While the case has been settled, Blake Lively is still pursuing a separate motion for lawyers’ fees and additional damage control under California law.

“Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Stipulating Parties acknowledge and agree that Blake Lively does not release, and retains all claims, rights, and remedies in connection with her pending Motion for Attorneys’ Fees, Treble Damages and PunitiveDamages under California Civil Code Section 47.1 in the Wayfarer Action,” the notice of settlement read.

It was further shared that once the judge delivers a decision on Lively’s pending request for legal fees and additional damages, neither side will have the right to appeal the ruling.

Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release
Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release
Shakira drops exciting teaser for FIFA World Cup 2026 official song ‘Dai Dai’
Shakira drops exciting teaser for FIFA World Cup 2026 official song ‘Dai Dai’
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ after abrupt mid-show exit sparks concern
Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ after abrupt mid-show exit sparks concern
Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen reunite after explosive social media feud
Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen reunite after explosive social media feud
KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’
KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update
Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss
Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss
Selena Gomez pens beautiful message after enjoying ‘Life is Short’ with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez pens beautiful message after enjoying ‘Life is Short’ with Benny Blanco
Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz
Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks

Popular News

Lewis Hamilton sparks backlash over inappropriate gesture at Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton sparks backlash over inappropriate gesture at Miami GP
10 minutes ago
Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release

Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release
20 minutes ago
Rubio meets Pope Leo during Vatican visit, discusses Middle East peace efforts

Rubio meets Pope Leo during Vatican visit, discusses Middle East peace efforts
an hour ago