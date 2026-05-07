Blake Lively makes final legal move against Justin Baldoni as she claims huge ‘victory’

Blake Lively has declared a “resounding victory” after reaching settlement in Justin Baldoni lawsuit.
On Thursday, May 7, the Gossip Girl star’s legal team released a bombshell statement as she made her final move in the high-profile lawsuit with her It Ends with Us costar and director.
“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively,” said the American actress’s attorneys as they filed a Notice of Settlement and Stipulation at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
They continued, “By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively.”
“And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns “deserved to be heard,” the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively “fabricated” claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. From day one Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues,” the legal team added.
While the case has been settled, Blake Lively is still pursuing a separate motion for lawyers’ fees and additional damage control under California law.
“Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Stipulating Parties acknowledge and agree that Blake Lively does not release, and retains all claims, rights, and remedies in connection with her pending Motion for Attorneys’ Fees, Treble Damages and PunitiveDamages under California Civil Code Section 47.1 in the Wayfarer Action,” the notice of settlement read.
It was further shared that once the judge delivers a decision on Lively’s pending request for legal fees and additional damages, neither side will have the right to appeal the ruling.