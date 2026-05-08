Zoë Kravitz explodes at hulu over 'tacky' Harry Styles move to push cancelled show

Zoë Kravitz is seemingly unhappy with Hulu’s latest reference to her current love life with Harry Styles in a fiery social media move.
The Batman actress is quietly engaged to the former One Direction singer and even showed off her engagement ring a this week at the 2026 Me Gala.
Despite this, Kravitz has not made her relationship status public and clearly is not in the mood to allow anyone to use it.
The 37-year-old American actress blasted Hulu for using her romance with Styles to market the cancelled series, High Fidelity, without her consent.
Zoë Kravitz and hulu feud
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hulu shared the photo of Kravitz from the series with a fiery caption, referencing the singer's new studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, for pushing their series, which was cancelled in 2020, which the actress previously called her "big mistake."
"Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist. Now streaming: #HighFidelity," Hulu stated in the caption, leaving the Caught Stealing actress furious.
Rushing to the comment section, Kravitz, who has been dating Harry Styles for eight months, slammed the network, saying, "This is tacky @hulu," noticeably unhappy, utilising her romance for a public relations move.
Fans hail Zoë Kravitz for shutting 'tacky' stunt by hulu:
This move earned praise as fans hailed her for taking a stand for herself. One Reddit user said, "I mean, they cancelled this show and now want to use her relationship to promote it? I don’t like her, but she’s right."
"I imagine it's annoying to see the company that cancelled your show after one season promoting it years later just for the sake of cheap social media engagement around your own personal life," another said.
While a third noted, "God forbid they try to benefit from the show they invested in, and I don’t want to defend Hulu!"
So far, Harry Styles, who is now in the headlines for his new song, Dance No More, has not reacted to this Zoë Kravitz controversy.