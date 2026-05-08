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Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour

The ‘Whenever Wherever’ hitmaker amps up excitement for her upcoming concerts with a major announcement

Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour

Shakira is all set to rock her upcoming concerts.

The Waka Waka hitmaker, who recently unveiled a buzz-worthy official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, took to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to excite fans with a thrilling announcement.

In the update, the 49-year-old Colombian singer announced a special World Cup Edition for her ongoing tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’s, upcoming North American leg.

“Can’t wait for this tour full of surprises! To be able to sing my new music surrounded by all of you and the incredible energy of this World Cup!” she shared.

Accompanying the caption was an image featuring dates and cities for Shakira’s forthcoming shows, set to kick off on June 13 in Inglewood, California, and conclude on July 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Fans’ reactions:

Shakira’s thrilling announcement immediately grabbed fans’ attention, who flooded the comments expressing their excitement.

“she is THE WORLDCUP QUEEN!” gushed one.

A second excitedly wrote, “World Cup Shakira is BACKK.”

“You can't have Fifa World Cup without Shakira,” stated a third.

“Nothing and nobody like Shakira Shakira. we need another round in Mexico,” demanded a fourth while swooning over the singer.

Shakira’s 2026 FIFA World Cup song Dai Dai:

Shakira is set to release the 2026 FIFA World Cup official song Dai Dai on May 14.

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